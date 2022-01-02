Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 25,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial, property, accident and sickness, boiler and machinery, marine, and automobile liability insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products, and ice cream cones through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.