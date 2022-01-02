Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 1,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.