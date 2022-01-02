Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.60 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.29). Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 61,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

