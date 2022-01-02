$25.06 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $25.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.76 million and the highest is $25.61 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $98.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

