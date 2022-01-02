GigaMedia (GIGM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GigaMedia to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.65 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.87

GigaMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 963 3977 8322 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.65%. Given GigaMedia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaMedia peers beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

