Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $50.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.33 billion and the lowest is $49.29 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $216.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.15 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.21 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.