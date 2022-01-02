Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 3.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $85.53. 2,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.