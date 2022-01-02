Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.28). 8,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £713.94 million and a P/E ratio of 47.60.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

