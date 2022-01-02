Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.20

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 27069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

