Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 63413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

