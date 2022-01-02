Critical Contrast: Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) & RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Otonomy and RenovoRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00 RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Otonomy currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.44%. RenovoRx has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 220.25%. Given RenovoRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Otonomy.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96% RenovoRx N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otonomy and RenovoRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 436.65 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.57 RenovoRx N/A N/A -$3.80 million N/A N/A

RenovoRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Otonomy.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Otonomy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

