$820.30 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $820.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $815.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.20 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of WAT opened at $372.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Waters has a twelve month low of $243.03 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.71.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waters by 72.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Waters by 10.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.