Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Financial Review

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Polaris
|2
|5
|6
|1
|2.43
|Volta Inc – Class A
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.9% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Polaris
|7.40%
|57.18%
|14.01%
|Volta Inc – Class A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Polaris
|$7.03 billion
|0.95
|$124.80 million
|$9.62
|11.43
|Volta Inc – Class A
|N/A
|N/A
|-$28.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.
Summary
Polaris beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
