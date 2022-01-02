Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $59.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.49 billion and the highest is $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,773.30. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

