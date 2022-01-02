Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 4,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $534,961. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.