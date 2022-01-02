Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.08. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.