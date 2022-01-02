Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 4.2%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.34. 4,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several brokerages have commented on HLTH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

