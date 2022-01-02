SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.75. 1,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 368,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

