Zacks Investment Research Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.74 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $958.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.