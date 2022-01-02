Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.00

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.16), with a volume of 185635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.30. The firm has a market cap of £180.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

