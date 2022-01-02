Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Financial Review

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trans-Pacific Aerospace alerts:

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.29 $121.82 million $0.27 38.26

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.