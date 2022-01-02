Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $32.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.