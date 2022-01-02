Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $866.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $868.60 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $250.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $170.53 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

