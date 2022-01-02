Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.23. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

