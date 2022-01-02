PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 506,115 shares.The stock last traded at $40.82 and had previously closed at $40.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 110.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

