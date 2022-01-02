Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.