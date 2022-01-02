Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NYSE SQM opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 68.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.