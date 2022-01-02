Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.68.

MAT opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

