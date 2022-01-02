Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE BC opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brunswick by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brunswick by 794.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 29.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

