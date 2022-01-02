PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $16.47 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

