Head to Head Comparison: BAB (BABB) and Its Peers

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BAB to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.64 BAB Competitors $1.51 billion $103.44 million 12.91

BAB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s rivals have a beta of -8.57, indicating that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.71% -36.55% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 846 4517 5266 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given BAB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 56.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BAB beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

