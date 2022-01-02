Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 490,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.