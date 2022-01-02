Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 490,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.
POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.
In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.