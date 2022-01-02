Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 134,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,406,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

