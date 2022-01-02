Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 3.2%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 39,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,562,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $854.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,562,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

