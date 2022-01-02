Comparing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivid Seats and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vail Resorts 0 6 2 0 2.25

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $336.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 7.28% 7.90% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 6.95 $127.85 million $3.41 96.16

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate in and around its resort communities. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

