Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

