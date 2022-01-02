Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 1,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $699.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

