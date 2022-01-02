Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

TBNK opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

