NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

