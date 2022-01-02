Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €126.75 ($144.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €107.66 ($122.34) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.65.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

