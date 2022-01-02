Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.