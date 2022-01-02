Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.