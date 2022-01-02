Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $58.09. Approximately 30,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,706,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of -728.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

