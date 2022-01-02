Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.14.

TRNO stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

