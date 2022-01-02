Raymond James Raises Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $145.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FWRD opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

