Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COR. Moffett Nathanson cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

