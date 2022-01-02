DA Davidson Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,951.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,912.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,710.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

