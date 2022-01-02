Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

