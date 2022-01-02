Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the stock might be on the path to recovery, backed by unit expansion efforts, menu innovation and robust loyalty program. From the start of the year to Sep 30, 2021, the company opened 1,243 gross new stores. In third-quarter 2021, KFC reported solid sales concerning menu offerings such as Juicy Whole Chicken and Angus Beef Burger. However, in the third quarter, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by the Delta variant outbreak in China. Major cities faced the brunt of lockdowns, leading to fewer social activities, substantially lower travel volume and canceled holiday trips. Of late, earnings estimates for current year and next year have remained stable. High costs remain a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Yum China stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

