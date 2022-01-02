Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at C$19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 374.15. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.